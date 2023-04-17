Keep the pressure on

to get Greenway done

More than a year ago, I wrote a letter praising the vision of the Greenway Trail along Silver Bow Creek between Butte and Warm Springs. It seemed to me like a promissory note to the citizens of Butte, Anaconda and Deer Lodge. I was also griping about how long it was taking. Selfishly, I was worried about whether I’d still be able to ride my bike when the project got finished.

Since then I’ve been getting educated. I’ve talked to the folks spearheading the Greenway. I’ve attended meetings, studied maps, heard about negotiations.

I have come to appreciate how complicated a challenge this has been. The process involves city, county, state and federal entities, along with local, state and federal agencies, all of which reboot with every election cycle. It involves private land owners, industry and corporations from Atlantic Richfield to Burlington Northern and other businesses along the corridor. It involves railroad crossings, highway access, gravel pits, ranchers, as well as land purchases, conservation easements, bids with contractors, trailheads and parking, underpasses and overpasses, fences, bridges and signage, followed by maintenance.

It's a lot. Understanding it more has made me tamp down my impatience with the trudging pace of bureaucracy and the maddening but inevitable roadblocks. It’s also made me aware of the commitment of a handful of people to keep working at getting it finished, in spite of the frustrations.

Am I still antsy to be able to ride through Durant Canyon and put together a trail from downtown Butte to the ponds at Warm Springs? Of course. We all should be. And it is worth keeping the heat of public impatience on the powers that be. After all, the Greenway is a promise made, and it should be kept.

Last year, the section of trail from Fairmont Road into Durant Canyon was finished. This year, the stretch from Fairmont Road to the rest area off Highway 1 is slated for completion. Over the next couple of seasons the other links are scheduled for construction — Ramsay to Miles Crossing, the rest of Durant Canyon, from the rest area to Opportunity — so that in a few years the vision I responded to could be reality.

I’ve learned enough to be more patient, but we all need to keep the pressure on and make sure the Greenway gets done. Fingers crossed that I’ll still be able to ride it!

Al Kesselheim,

Butte