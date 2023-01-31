Keep government out of our end-of-life decisions

Most Montanans prize our individual freedoms, including the right to make our own health care decisions at the end of our lives. This right is under attack in the 2023 Montana Legislature.

Senate Bill 210 is wryly labeled the “Physician Imprisonment Act.” SB 210 would open wide the door for doctors to be criminally prosecuted for homicide if they agree to write a prescription for a terminally ill, mentally cogent adult patient who specifically requests a lethal medication that the patient may decide to self-administer in order to die a peaceful death. Under SB 210, compassionate doctors who provide “aid in dying” could receive a sentence of lifelong imprisonment or even the death penalty. Seriously.

Aid in dying is NOT assisted suicide. Aid in dying is an option for patients who are already close to death and suffering great pain in their final days.

In 2009, the Montana Supreme Court ruled that aid in dying is legal. Draconian bills like SB 210 have been routinely proposed ever since then, in a zealous effort to void the Supreme Court’s decision and interfere in the practice of medicine. Two years ago, this type of bill was defeated on a tie vote. Fortunately, enough Montanans raised their voices in protest and enough legislators heeded our outcries so that the bill died. Now, we must defeat SB 210. We must keep government OUT of our personal, private end-of-life decisions. Sadly, my life partner died of ALS in 2009 before the Supreme Court ruled that aid in dying is a legal option. Dick had a hard, painful last few weeks of life. It is for Dick, and for all terminally ill Montanans present and future, that I ask you to act.

The Montana Senate is expected to vote on SB 210 on Wednesday. Please contact your state senator. You can send your senator an online message via leg.mt.gov/session/have-your-say/; or you call the State Capitol (406-444-4800) and leave your senator a message. Please urge your friends and family around the state to do the same. The message? Vote NO on SB 210.

Doris Fischer,

Sheridan