Keep decisions local

I am alarmed, but not surprised, that the Montana Legislature is aiming to change Montana’s local public health structure in the middle of a global pandemic.

Right now, we are counting on our elected officials to keep the integrity of the current public health system intact and, most importantly, to do no harm to public health.

Montana’s cities and towns are very different around the state. We need our locally elected leaders to implement public health policies that make the most sense for our unique communities.

The Legislature is currently considering a dozen or so bills that will turn our local public health decision-making process on its head. It largely seems like a knee jerk reaction to the politics surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last thing we need now, is the Legislature attempting to quickly implement sweeping changes to our public health system that have been operating independently by locally elected bodies across the state for over a century.

I agree with recent comments made by Gov. Gianforte that “the best government is made by local decisions. That’s part of the reason why we transfer the authority back to public health officials.”