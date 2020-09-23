Keep Daines

Montanans who want to see Congress move in the right direction need to keep Steve Daines in the U.S. Senate. The disheartening contender, Steve Bullock, has proven himself just another obstacle to reasonable, common-sense government. Bullock publicly admits his number one reason for running has nothing to do with solving problems, reaching consensus or making government work; his priority is impeaching President Trump. All over again.

Bullock would do nothing but add to the acrimony, obstinacy and division that have hamstrung Congress and now threaten our democracy. Steve Daines, on the other hand, has worked with our president, reaching across the aisle to further the remarkable accomplishments of the Trump Administration. And Steve Daines’ priorities are unassailable: pro-family, pro-wilderness, pro-jobs… in a word, pro-Montana. Join me in putting our families, fellow Montanans and like-minded Americans first by voting for Steve Daines.