Just sick of it

Sick of what?

It's been a never-ending battle to rid our neighborhood, the Emma Park area, of transients, homeless, and vandalism of our park.

Emma Park is not a homeless park and never will be. These people need to go somewhere else. Some BSB law enforcement have mentioned the same thing. There needs to be more control by Parks and Recreation to revise their ordinances to limit time in a pay-per-use gazebo, which at times is "First come First Serve."

It's been "unusable" for anyone else because of the "daily" drunks and homeless packing in there every day so no one else can use it! The same groups have destroyed the electrical again. They are destroying the irrigation heads at approximately $130 a pop. Let's enforce the excessive drinking, no sleeping ordinances!

Eldon Beall, Butte

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0