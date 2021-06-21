Just numbers
Who wants to move beyond the days of rebellion in the fight for human rights and into an era where commonality rules the day over the fear of oppression? I can’t imagine any of us who don’t.
As such, we need leaders who move us in that direction, not the opposite. That is why I have to speak out and say we have the wrong kind of leadership in Montana in the way of Representative Matt Rosendale and Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and everyone else who supports the views they recently made public.
The US House recently voted 415-14 to make June 19th a US holiday in memory of our efforts to abolish human slavery under our ancestors watch. Of the fourteen Representative who voted not to have this remembrance, twelve of them are proud Republicans, one of which is Montana’s Representative Matt Rosendale.
Many of us did not vote for Rosendale because we knew his human leadership qualities were lacking.
Also Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is arguing we should not be concerned with the manufacturing and public ownership of AR-15 automatic rifles. This is because he believes it is “America’s rifle” and that it has been used in a “small percentage of gun crimes.”
The AR-15 is a military assault weapon designed to kill or damage lots of people “more efficiently.” It is not a big-game hunting rifle, it is not a small rodent rifle, it is not used in sharpshooting competitions, but it is a rifle that has been used to kill 173 people in mass shootings in the US since 2007.
Or as Attorney General Knudsen says, “a small percentage.”
As if the 173 people who were quickly killed by assault weapons that their killers purchased in the US, are not human souls, but just numbers to throw out in an op-ed. Then he has the ignorance to compare a “sharp object” to a rapid firing assault weapon. As if you could stab 35 people in the mere seconds a semi-automatic rifle can.
These leaders think we are headed in the wrong direction because we want to remember the inhumanity we are capable of as a race of people, or that we want to remove dangerous tools that are used for killing the greatest number of people in the least amount of time. Some of us think otherwise.
Robb Blotkamp, Anaconda