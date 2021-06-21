Just numbers

Who wants to move beyond the days of rebellion in the fight for human rights and into an era where commonality rules the day over the fear of oppression? I can’t imagine any of us who don’t.

As such, we need leaders who move us in that direction, not the opposite. That is why I have to speak out and say we have the wrong kind of leadership in Montana in the way of Representative Matt Rosendale and Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and everyone else who supports the views they recently made public.

The US House recently voted 415-14 to make June 19th a US holiday in memory of our efforts to abolish human slavery under our ancestors watch. Of the fourteen Representative who voted not to have this remembrance, twelve of them are proud Republicans, one of which is Montana’s Representative Matt Rosendale.

Many of us did not vote for Rosendale because we knew his human leadership qualities were lacking.

Also Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is arguing we should not be concerned with the manufacturing and public ownership of AR-15 automatic rifles. This is because he believes it is “America’s rifle” and that it has been used in a “small percentage of gun crimes.”