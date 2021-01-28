Just more regulation

When are the legislature and governor going to start creating jobs and getting rid of regulations? All I've seen so far are bills that create more unneeded regulations that will lead to jobs not coming here.

Do businesses want to come to states that discriminate against their own citizens (LGBT regulations that would have affected one college person and no others), allow guns everywhere (except in the legislature, why do they need more protection from guns than the rest of us)? This is just the beginning.

We have already lost out on attracting certain companies since Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale wanted to overturn the legal election. Are we prepared to lose more with our backward laws? I guess so.

We won't need to create jobs since people will be leaving the state for good-paying jobs and privacy in their personal lives. Those remaining will be able to get the fast food jobs that are available.

Stan Duffner, Missoula

