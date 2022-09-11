Just ask the CEO

Mike Smith wrote in "Out of the loop?" (Montana Standard Septl. 4) "Gallagher said commissioners should have contacted him with questions and concerns."

That is to say they should just ask the CEO.

The Commissioners did ask the CEO in a vote of 11 to 0 (one absent) if he would encourage and foster Harmony In Our Communities Across America (Harmony defined as mutual respect and a willingness to seek common solutions to common concerns for the common good.) and he refused to do anything.

So much for “contacting him with questions and concerns.

The Butte-Silver Bow City-County Charter has clause 03.03 “to authorize community councils to advise the council” under powers and duties of the Council of Commissioners, the intent being that directives should come from “The People” to their Elected Representatives and then sent to the Executive Branch for the CEO, Director of Community Development and County Attorney to be admiratively carried out. Not the CEO, Director of Community Development and County Attorney deciding what should be done then shoving it down the thoughts of the Commissioners and “The People”.

Seeing how they were asked by over 500 residents in a petition maybe it is time for the Council to implement clause 03.03 to create a channel by which to hold listening sessions to ascertain the will of “The People” before the Fact not just formality Public Hearings of approval after the Fact.

R. Edward Banderob,

Butte