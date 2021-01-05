Judgment, consequences

Both have joined other conspirators and signed on to fight the certification of Electoral Votes on January 6. This act to subvert the will of the people after a fair election is treasonous and seditious, not necessarily in that order. You read it correctly. TREASON! SEDITION! Yes, these are accusations of a most serious nature. Just read the dictionary definition of these terms.

Both of these men drank deeply at the Trump Kool-aid punch bowl. They, along with most other Republicans, have joined the cult. No longer a Party of free will and of the people, the G.O.P. may now be known as the C.O.T. (Cult of Trump). This unconstitutional decision based on zero evidence, this dishonest attempt to deny Joe Biden of his presidency, will be their downfall. Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte must be made to realize that poorly made judgments have consequences. I will do my part to remind them. Will you?