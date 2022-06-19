Join the fight to end Alzheimer's

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 22,000 in Montana. As an Alzheimer’s Association advocate and staff member, it is my honor to represent them.

During the AIM Advocacy Forum, I met with Senator Daines to explain why Congress must continue to prioritize legislative action against Alzheimer’s. Specifically, I urged Senator Daines to support the bipartisan NAPA Reauthorization Act (S. 4203/H.R. 7775) and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act (S. 4202/H.R. 7773) to ensure the nation continues to prioritize addressing Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

I send my gratitude to Senator Daines for taking the time to meet with me on behalf of those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Senator Daines to invest in policies that address the national public-health crisis of Alzheimer’s disease. To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

Claire Marshall,

Helena

