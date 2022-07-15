Jewish synagogue open

The B'nai Israel Cultural Center, the Jewish synagogue, 327 W. Galena St., is open for free tours June and July, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The congregation was formed around 1885. The temple building was the first Jewish space in Butte built for the sole purpose of worship. The temple was built in 1903 and dedicated February 1904. By 1918 an estimated 1,000 Jewish people lived in Butte. It is the oldest continually active synagogue in Montana.