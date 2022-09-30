Jesse Mullen works hard, cares about people

Voters in Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Drummond, Philipsburg and a little slice o Butte, otherwise known as Senate District 39, there’s a business man, community minded leader and advocate for the issues your district cares about: keeping jobs at the state hospital and the prison and speaking up for healthcare and rural Montana. That guy is Jesse Mullen.

Jesse is running to keep the late State Senator Mark Sweeney’s legacy alive. The legacy of a love for public lands and the people in the district. The legacy of working with both sides of the aisle to get things done, and the legacy of kindness and always reaching back to pull the person behind him up with a smile.

Jesse Mullen is the leader SD39 needs now. A young man with a vision towards a bright future for the district. He’s working hard; knocking doors, raising money and earning your vote by showing up.

I’m from Missoula, but I’ve met Jesse, talked with him, met his family. Seen how he cares about people. He’s the real deal.

So, show up when your ballot lands in your mail box, vote on Nov. 8 for Jesse Mullen.

Sue Reber Orr,

Missoula