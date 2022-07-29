Jesse Mullen will fight for the workers

Vote for Jesse Mullen, candidate for State Senate. Jesse will prioritize jobs in our community, fair wages for Montana’s workers, and the welfare of the patients at Montana State Hospital.

The staff at Montana State Hospital are working an impossible case load, due to worker shortages. The pay is low, and the tasks are hard, so not many can afford to work there. Governor Gianforte has been asked by Democrats to raise pay to retain the dedicated workers, but that has not happened. Instead, the Governor has begun the use of "travelers", workers from out of state who are paid multiple times more than their Montana counterparts. It's no wonder that under the watch of the Gianforte administration the federal government revoked the hospital's Medicaid license.

Then there is the director of DPHHS (Kentucky), which oversees the Warm Springs State Hospital. Governor Gianforte set his pay at $165,000, 46% more than his predecessor. Yet the Governor seems unwilling to increase salaries of Montana workers, which would help solve the staffing crisis.

Thank goodness for the unions who were able to negotiate a raise. Still, the Governor needs to do more to solve problems by supporting the workers at MSH.

The disregard for Montanans, along with the contrasting elitism at the top of the administration, will be a part of Gianforte's legacy as Governor.

at the Montana State Hospital. Jesse Mullen will fight for the patients who are suffering from mental illness. Vote for Jesse Mullen, he has his priorities in the right place.

Koby Martin,

Butte