Jesse Mullen is the right choice for Senate District 39

The upcoming election for Senate District 39 presents two different visions for Montana’s future. On one hand we are presented with a candidate whose plan is an enigma. The man rarely shows his face in public, and he forgoes attending community events in Anaconda. This leads me to questioning his ability to lead and dedication to Anaconda. John Fitzpatrick has made his plan loud and clear, why hasn't the Republican running for Senate District 39?

On the other hand, Jesse Mullen has a vision for protecting and creating jobs, and he promises to represent the interests of all Montanans — regardless of political affiliation. Jesse Mullen has executive leadership and business experience with a multi-billion-dollar company. Jesse brings his expertise and due diligence to the table. Jesse Mullen knows how to grow Anaconda's economy.

His entire professional career Jesse has been devoted to successfully advocating for his community. Whether that's being elected as the chair of the rotary club or donating his time and money to supporting for his local food bank.

The evidence is clear. Jesse Mullen is the right choice for Senate District 39.

Charles Patrick-Allen,

Anaconda