Jesse Mullen has experience, independence it takes to lead

The Montana Standard printed a letter from John Fitzpatrick (Aug. 4) which attacked the candidacy of Democratic candidate in Senate District 39, title using a football metaphor.

The writer claims that Jesse Mullen, “is not able to win any fights for the workers or the people of SD39,” and that “it is a ridiculous claim when made about a ‘liberal’ Democrat outnumbered two to one in a conservative Legislature…”

This is downright laughable and exposes Jesse’s opponents regressive and anti-freedom i.e., anti-American legislative agenda. Jesse Mullen will be able to prevent extremist right-wing proposals. Republican politicians are actively removing or working to prevent personal freedoms (choice, gay marriage, etc). Are these the people you want calling the plays?

The cold and naïve Republican offensive play calling has resulted in interceptions, defensive touchdowns, and the removal of freedoms from people like us.

Jesse Mullen has the business experience and independence it takes to lead from the front. Jesse won’t back down from a fight, even if he’s the underdog. He won’t back down and stand idle. He will defend this community. Unlike his lapdog opponent.

Chassidy Walsted,

Deer Lodge