Jennifer Lynch will defend MT's Constitution

It is almost Nov. 8. Time to pick your representative. Those of you that live in House District 73 have an easy choice, Jennifer Lynch, a fourth generation Butte regular. Like Queenie, her grandmother, and JD, her father, public service is in her blood. She will defend the Montana’s Constitution, which protects all your U.S. Constitutional rights and guarantees the right to privacy, clean air, clean water and quality public education. She is a home-grown Butte kid with the values we treasure. Vote Jennifer Lynch HD73.