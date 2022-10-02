James Brown will help right our left-leaning Supreme Court

I attended a presentation by Jim Brown, a candidate in the upcoming midterm election to replace Supreme Court Associate Justice Ingrid Gustafson. Prior to being appointed to our Supreme Court, she was a judge for our 13th District Court. Mr. Brown noted that the Montana Chamber of Commerce recently reviewed the decisions of the justices, and that Ingrid Gustafson came in dead last regarding her decisions that impacted business and the economy. Our courts are supposed to be impartial. But after 16 years of Democratic governors, good luck with that.

Two recent articles in The Montana Standard regarding Supreme Court decisions are concerning. For example, our Supreme Court recently supported District Court Judge Michael Moses’ (also on our 13th District Court) injunction against our 2021 legislators’ new laws including election day voter registration and student voter ID requirements. That these decisions are just before our midterms is not surprising. Apparently, four recent laws regarding our elections were challenged by the Democratic party and their supporters and all four challenges were rolled into one. Kind of a “all or nothing” approach. If those laws are over-ruled by our Supreme Court, I suspect the loser will be the honesty and integrity of our elections. Regarding same day registration, I think that if a citizen truly wants to vote, he will register early. Our courthouses are still open 52 weeks a year, right? I want responsible voters, not procrastinators.

Regarding college student voting, the legislature stated that if all they have for a photo ID is their student card, then we should seek additional proof to ensure that they are in fact 18 and Montana citizens. We should not encourage double voting (our state and theirs for out-of-state students). But neither Judge Moses nor our Supreme Court majority, including Chief Justice McGrath, seem concerned about another potential blow to the honesty and integrity of our elections. They ignore the fact that the majority of Montanans take it as a personal responsibility to register early and show up at the polls with proper ID. The honesty and integrity of our elections do matter. I know they matter to Jim Brown, and in my opinion he will do much to help right our badly left-leaning Supreme Court.

Andy Johnson,

Butte