Jacob Torgerson is fiercely dedicated

Helena Democrats,

Having “an abundance of riches” is an ancient trope, but seems apt in the race for HD81. Three candidates are in the running and only one of them is the gem.

Jacob Torgerson looks a lot like the future of the Democrat Party. He is young, savvy and fiercely dedicated to the core principles Democrats espouse. What separates Torgerson from his opponents is his real opportunity to work with the Republicans who will most assuredly dominate the Legislature again. He is the candidate who comes from a family and background of hard work and sensible points of view.

Of the slate, he has the best chance of being able to actually get some your common ideas actually passed into law. Posturing and pontificating don’t get much traction if you are serving in the minority.

I recommend giving Jacob Torgerson your strong consideration in June. It’s time to give the future a chance.

M. Susan Geise,

Augusta

