It's time to take our country back

I am so tired of Trump and his frantic attempts to avoid reaping what he has sown. I’m sure that many other people are tired of Trump’s bullying, threatening and terrorizing Americans. How I long for the days prior to Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Rick Scott, Lauren Bobert and the rest of the bullies on the MAGA team.

I am old enough to remember a period of time when people were polite and kind to one another. I remember Pat Williams, Mike Mansfield, Max Baucus, Lee Metcalf and Joe Quilici. These elected representatives were decent law-abiding citizens. They actually cared about the people they served. We didn’t have people living on the street or families living in cars. We had soup kitchens but I don’t remember people standing on corners begging. We were safe in public. Schools, malls, grocery stores, and music events were not killing fields.

There were unions and their members made decent wages; they could support their families. We had millionaires but no billionaires. Union shop owners made money in spite of paying union wages. Buying a home was a reality for most people. Houses weren’t McMansions, but they were family homes.

Perhaps the past is the past, but we cannot survive as a country without truth, decency, compassion and civility. We cannot survive constantly looking over our shoulder to be sure we are safe. We cannot raise children who fear being shot at school, church, or the movies.

Little by little our freedom is being seized by the government. First the repeal of Roe v Wade, drag queens being barred from public and legislators — not parents — are deciding what surgeries are legal for minors.

Now is the time for us to show our courage and stand up to these bullies. Enough is enough. It is time to let medical professionals make medical decisions. Do you really want an elected official making medical decisions for you? We need to take our country back. It is time to throw out the bullies and take control of our lives.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte