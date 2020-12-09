It's patriotic to mask up

How many people need to die before non-maskers accept reality? In the last three days, more people succumbed to COVID than the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Still, we have dinosaurs saying masks add to the problem, or real rebels out there refusing to put a mask on in the grocery store.

We can trace many of these behaviors to political events that spurred the contrasting belief systems. But, it really comes down to profound selfishness that shows people’s real character much more than any political affiliation ever could.

It’s hard to fathom 285,000-plus dead. And it’s intimidating for some to understand how their actions impact the bigger picture. But don’t be mistaken; if you’re not part of the solution, you are a part of the problem.

Non-maskers should help bury the dead. They should open their homes to overworked healthcare workers. They should call up families who have been directly impacted and explain why they still don’t feel the need to wear a mask.

But they won’t because they have deep-seated selfishness they mistake for personal liberty. Wearing a mask shouldn’t be political; it should be patriotic — shame on anyone that disagrees.

Brad Lane, Missoula

