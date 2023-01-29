It's a sad day for Butte tourism
As published photographer of uptown Butte, showcasing the beautiful aspects of this historic part of town (Big Sky Journal/Winter 2009, Distinctly Montana/Winter 2011, Montana Magazine/March 2016, and Montana Standard/Sept. 30, 2007) I was excited to hear from Mountain Press that they wanted to publish a book of my Butte photographs. "Beautiful Butte" was my proposed title.
Since I needed a writer, I called the Butte Chamber of Commerce and left a message for Stephanie, the Chamber's director. Since I did not receive a reply, I left another message a few weeks later. Still no reply. A month or so later I again left a message with the news of Mountain Press' offer. Again, I did not hear from her. Finally, several months after my initial inquiry, I left a fourth message. I have never received a reply to that message either. I have come to the conclusion that the Chamber is apparently not interested in supporting Butte tourism. How sad that a great opportunity to showcase the beauty of Uptown Butte, in a book of flattering images that would no doubt boost statewide, if not nationwide, interest in such a historic, unique, eclectic and fascinatingly beautiful city, has died.
Brewster Moseley,
Belfast, Maine