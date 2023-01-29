 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It's a sad day for Butte tourism

  • 0

It's a sad day for Butte tourism

As published photographer of uptown Butte, showcasing the beautiful aspects of this historic part of town (Big Sky Journal/Winter 2009, Distinctly Montana/Winter 2011, Montana Magazine/March 2016, and Montana Standard/Sept. 30, 2007) I was excited to hear from Mountain Press that they wanted to publish a book of my Butte photographs. "Beautiful Butte" was my proposed title.

Since I needed a writer, I called the Butte Chamber of Commerce and left a message for Stephanie, the Chamber's director. Since I did not receive a reply, I left another message a few weeks later. Still no reply. A month or so later I again left a message with the news of Mountain Press' offer. Again, I did not hear from her. Finally, several months after my initial inquiry, I left a fourth message. I have never received a reply to that message either. I have come to the conclusion that the Chamber is apparently not interested in supporting Butte tourism. How sad that a great opportunity to showcase the beauty of Uptown Butte, in a book of flattering images that would no doubt boost statewide, if not nationwide, interest in such a historic, unique, eclectic and fascinatingly beautiful city, has died.

People are also reading…

Brewster Moseley,

Belfast, Maine

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
1

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Founding fathers were not all Christian

Founding fathers were not all Christian

Ignorance is not a good look on our elected officials. I, for one, would like informed and intelligent people running my national, state and local government, not Christian nationalists.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News