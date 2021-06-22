It's a magic garage

I come before you, the Zoning Board or Adjustment, seeking a variance to put my garage on my neighbor's property line. I understand this is a frequent petition and if my neighbor objects you may not grant my request. But this is no ordinary garage. This is a magic garage.

Yes, it is huge and may be an eyesore, but people will come from as far away as China to see it. It is so special that I will have a path to walk around it and a sign to inform everyone about how it came to be.

This garage makes money! Lots and lots of funny money called cryptocurrency. That is the reason for the rather large fence surrounding it. There may be a constant humming noise, but my neighbor won't go deaf. The mental fatigue will pass with some therapy. In fact a free tree to focus on should help.

My neighbor's property value will definitely not decrease. Perhaps no one will want to buy the property, but I guess that's not my problem. I don't live nearby.

I know this is a big ask of the volunteer citizens of the Zoning Board, but this is the only place I want to build it. Why, you ask? Because it is convenient for me, the property owner, and cheaper for the investor. That's why!