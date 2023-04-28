It's a dark day when legislators silence free speech

I am writing in solidarity with Zooey Zephyr’s statement that legislators banning gender-affirming care would have "blood on their hands." Is she misrepresenting either her constituents or misrepresenting the facts? Gender-affirming care has been shown to improve mental health and lower suicide in articles by the NIH, JAMA and the Journal of Adolescent Health to name a few. Zephyr’s statement is factual and is supported by scientific literature.

Matt Regier stated that the cancellation of the legislators meeting on Tuesday "is a dark day for Montana." It is an even darker day when legislators silence free speech while interfering with the physician/patient relationship by imposing their myopic personal agenda on a demographic that they were elected to serve.

The citizens of Montana expect our state representatives to defend free speech and public debate. Medical decision-making should be between a patient and their physician, and not dictated by a legislator.

Karl Oehrtman, M.D.,

Kalispell