It takes a village to feed a village

I would like to thank the Butte Chamber of Commerce for honoring me with the Marko Lucich Spirit of Service Award for my work in helping to establish the Hungry Hill Center for Art, Education and Outreach. One of our primary missions at Hungry Hill is to ensure that the Butte Food Bank Empty Bowls event will continue to be a community event for years to come.

As with most meaningful and successful ventures in this wonderful city of Butte, the work to build Hungry Hill has been a community effort. It has taken a talented group of 60 clay artists, an enthusiastic group of volunteers, and a dedicated Board of Directors to make the non-profit organization a reality. Thanks to the National Affordable Housing Network’s partnership with Hungry Hill to provide space for the pottery studio in the basement of the Phoenix building in uptown Butte, we are now a fully functioning community pottery studio. We’ve met our first goal of being able to provide the bowls necessary to hold the 2023 Empty Bowls event and community art classes are set to begin before the end of March.

Empty Bowls will take place at the Butte Civic Center on April 5, this year, just two days before Hungry Hill’s first anniversary. Tickets for Empty Bowls are still available at the Butte Civic Center box office and through the Butte Emergency Food Bank.

Thank you to the Butte Chamber of Commerce, the artists, the volunteers and the Butte community. It takes a village to feed a village. I am fortunate to be a part of that village.

Michael Kujawa, executive director,

Hungry Hill Center for Art, Education & Outreach,

Butte