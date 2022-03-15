It’s an unrecognized problem

There is really no (or little) conservative media which could be termed as using traditional journalistic principles with the aim at correctly informing the listening public. The overall intended beneficiaries of the conservative viewpoint since the birth of Rush Limbaugh and FOX “News” are the ultra rich, to further their personal power and wealth. It may be that these people share some ideas which may be conservative, but the overall reason for the current conservative media is not directed for the collective good of the public. The overall importance of truthfulness has seldom been a consideration, it has always been in influencing common Americans to support the ultra rich by any means workshopped out and tested live on millions of people.

My point of all this is that those with true conservatism are not being given a platform of any real worth. I would contend that a reason for the very few new ideas in conservatism being apparent may be in part due to the deficiencies in the conservative opinion media. The apparent possible coordination of Russian propaganda sources and Tucker Carlson must raise alarm in all people, but particularly those who wish for true conservatism to advance.

It is past time for the true adherences of conservatism as a public institution for the good of many, to reclaim their positions, and not let their ideas go unheeded over the domination of top down nature of the current conservative opinion media of today.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

