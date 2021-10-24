It needs to be done

As most Montanans drive along the road they’re enjoying the view and thinking about their destination ahead, but there is a major issue along our roadsides that we need to open our eyes to. This issue is the immense amount of trash that lies along the side of the road that I have noticed many times while driving.

As you drive to a new place the first thing you pay attention to is the streets and the scene around you. Especially for Montana the first thing I don’t want people to notice is the trash. With an estimated 11.1 million tourists coming into the state in 2020 that makes the odds for the trash being noticed a lot higher.

Trash not only is bad to look at but it’s harmful to the environment and causes health issues. I know that it may be difficult to find someone to go out and pick up the trash, especially alongside busy traffic but I think it needs to be done. Not just as legal punishment for violations but for the good of our land and from the good of our hearts this needs to be done. I have raised awareness and drawn attention to this so in turn I ask you to do the same.