 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It is your choice, it is your business

  • 0

It is your choice, it is your business 

So imagine that you are a business owner hiring a staff person. The position that needs to be filled requires dedication to task, intellect, ability to multitask, writing skills, and the need to think independently, yet follow established business procedures. You have narrowed your search down to two individuals. Your trade group has been twisting your arm to hire the individual it endorses, which has been your usual process. But the group’s candidate has no experience in the intricacies of your business and no proven employment history. The other individual satisfies all of your requirements and in addition has significant experience and an outstanding work history. So whom do you hire? It is your business and your choice. By analogy, is it Brown or Gustafson?

Lon Dale,

Missoula

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News