Is living within your means wrong?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a U.S. government agency dedicated to making sure you are treated fairly by banks, lenders and other financial institutions provided the following on-line information on FICO scores.

“A FICO credit score is a number that is used to predict how likely you are to pay back a loan on time. Credit scores are used by companies to make decisions such as whether to offer you a mortgage or a credit card. They are also used to determine the interest rate you receive on a loan or credit card, and the credit limit.”

Lenders “…use FICO scores when deciding whether to offer you a loan or credit card, and in setting the rate and terms. Banks may also use FICO scores when approving checking and savings account applications and setting the terms of those accounts.

“To get and keep a good credit score. Pay all your bills on time. Apply only for the credit that you need. Don’t use too much of the credit that is available to you.

“FICO scores range from 300-850. Usually a higher score makes it easier to qualify for a loan and may result in a better interest rate....”

What I found most amazing about the whole FICO score system, is what happened to me. My home and vehicles are paid for. My credit card is paid on time and in full each and every month. I pay all bills promptly and I am delinquent on nothing. I have some money in the bank, but I am not rich.

Yet I just received a notification that my FICO score dropped because I am not in debt. They explained that because I do not have any current loans, my score was dropped.

This is totally crazy. If you have too much debt your score goes down and if you don’t have any debt your score goes down. Where is the sweet spot? How much debt it the correct amount to get your best interest rate?

What a strange time we live in. Living within our means is wrong? Really!

Mary Wolstein,

Butte