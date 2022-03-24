Is foreign different than domestic?

The article by Professor Running left me with the impression that NorthWestern Energys Net Zero Commitment is a major component of the impending climate catastrophe. But, a few minutes with Google tells me that China has been constructing new coal power plants at a rate equivalent to one per week and plans to continue building as does India. Are they not aware of the predicted disaster, or is their carbon emission somehow less malevolent than our carbon emission? Similarly, the current administration’s discouragement of domestic oil and gas production, followed by their request for increased production from Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia leaves me perplexed. Is carbon emission from foreign oil and gas different from carbon emission from domestic fossil fuels? Is all this hand wringing and worrying a moot point if the rest of the world doesn’t play along? Atmospheric carbon levels are going to continue to rise. Perhaps we should focus more on adaptation to a dynamic climate and less on a futile attempt to deny several billion people in the developing world access to a decent standard of living. They don’t seem to be listening to us anyway.