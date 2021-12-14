Ironies of our time

Some ironies of our time: Some people think of themselves as especially patriotic, yet follow after a guy who lost a fair election, lies that he won, and therefore, despises the peaceful transfer of power that makes America great.

Some people who say they follow science, deny science when it shows life begins at conception. Some people want no government interference, yet want government to outlaw even a medically needed abortion to a woman. Some people want to pay no taxes yet expect excellent roads, excellent schools, etc. Some people who work hard at essential low-wage jobs, that make corporations exorbitant profits, believe they did not earn and do not deserve affordable housing, college, or health care, and fear every politician who would fair things up.

Some people whose ancestors came to America to escape oppression, hate immigrants coming in no matter their desperation. Some people with common sense prefer abandoning it to devotedly believe arrogant TV and radio opinion perpetrators who love to stir them up over trivialities, and lie to their faces. Some people refuse masks and vaccines yet claim to be Christians who love their neighbor. Some people shamelessly urge others wrongfully yet are themselves fully vaccinated.

Linda Aronson,

Darby

