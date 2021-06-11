Investment in future

It boggles the mind why folks can't seem to see that the money spent on infrastructure is an investment in our country's future. It's not a flat out expense that is flushed down the toilet. So what if the bill totals a couple of trillion dollars? Much, if not all, of that money will come back to government coffers via income taxes from all the new jobs that will be created.

Look what Eisenhower did in the '50s with his Interstate Highway bill. He took a country that was deeply in debt because of WWII and Korean wars and produced a robust economy by putting people to work.

Republicans are so stuck in the muck and mire of their arcane, tightwad thinking that they refuse to see the positive side of a good infrastructure bill. They conveniently forget that Agent Orange's administration spent like a drunken sailor and we have nothing to show for it but the rich getting richer via the Republican tax giveaway.

Spending taxpayers' money is downright upright ... so long as it's the Republicans who are doing the spending. But, God forbid if Democrats want to do something that will actually benefit our whole country. Then the party of NO rears its ugly head.