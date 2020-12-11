 Skip to main content
Invalidate elections?
Invalidate elections?

Invalidate elections?

I read the editorial of Montana's GOP chair and believe the editors must have inadvertently omitted the paragraph where he talks about the GOP's right to disqualify ballots which they feel don't yield a result satisfactory to them.

If Montana's GOP Attorney General can join a lawsuit to invalidate election results 1,000 miles away, next, they will be seeking to invalidate city and county elections unless or until they get the results they want.

Jim Williams, Butte

