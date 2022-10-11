Insults have made community stronger

Michael Burks — a reason for both the Democrats and Republicans of Butte to band together. Thank you in advance for that. Your insults have made us stronger as a community.

I must disagree with you on your comment about not owing an explanation and having no obligation to share your reasons for closing the (Fuel Fitness) facilities — you have our money. Enough said. I did receive a text from Fuel Fitness promising me a refund. I would like that refund to be sent to the Butte Food Bank.

You allege that two employees abused your credit card “like a couple of pissed off teenagers.” Why would you send your credit card with “teenagers?” Those employees were somehow responsible enough to earn an all-expense paid trip to Hawaii, but now they are angry teens?

I understand that you once owned a Christian bookstore, the Garden of Read’n. Perhaps you still have a chance to study your scriptures, even though that business closed.

You mention your involvement in the Butte Cobras, and the alleged lack of gratitude from the Butte junior hockey league. As memory serves, that endeavor didn’t end well either. I sense a theme.

As you leave town, please make special note of the Butte Richest Hill on earth sign. Remember that not only is that referring to the metals that are mined, but also speaks to the people of Butte and our wonderful community. You will not tarnish us.

Run, Michael, run.

Gary Dryden, Dryden Properties,

Butte