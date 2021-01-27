 Skip to main content
Insult to working class
Multiple, breathless reports on the property boom in Butte from the viewpoint only of real estate speculators and business, is an insult to the working class of this town.

What comes as a boom to the already financially solvent is the death knell for renters facing extortionate rent hikes or homelessness.

Where are the stories on lack of rentals during the pandemic, or the effect Airbnb has had on long-term housing?

Where is the coverage on property scams, and the unchecked theft of application fees and deposits by landlords?

Erasing our lives is not journalism. In Butte of all places, the working class deserves a voice. Have we forgotten that?

M.S. Evans, Butte

