Ingrid Gustafson is the clear choice

Election time is here. Soon you will be getting ballots in the mail or be voting in person on Tuesday, Nov. 8. On the ballot is the race for Supreme Court Justice of Montana. Ingrid Gustafson is the clear choice.

Justice Gustafson will uphold the Montana Constitution, protect our freedoms, and stand up to special interests that want to block assess to public lands. She is currently a fair and impartial Montana Supreme Court Justice with over 18 years of experience as a judge. Her record shows that she can be a part of our justice system in impartial rulings that support the rule of law in Montana.

Montana has three branches of government that are independent of each other. The judicial branch is equal to the other two branches of government. Justice Gustafson will maintain the equal but impartial outlook for Montanans on the Montana Supreme Court.

Ingrid Gustafson is the clear choice on Nov. 8.

Kathy Milodragovich,

Butte