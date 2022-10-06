Ingrid Gustafson is hands down the best candidate

The state Supreme Court race between incumbent Ingrid Gustafson and Public Service Commissioner James Brown is a critical one. Like all judicial races, it is supposed to be nonpartisan. For nearly 20 years, Gustafson has served as a judge in Montana, first at the district court level in Yellowstone County and now as a member of our State Supreme Court. As judge, she has handled thousands of cases and earned a reputation for being impartial and fair. In contrast, Brown was elected as a Republican to the PSC in 2020 with a history of extreme partisanship, including deep involvement in the Montana Republican Party and the right-wing American Traditional Partnership. Most notable among his “achievements” was defending the ability of out-of-state corporations and dark money lobby groups to influence our elections.