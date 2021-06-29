Infrastructure in 1890

A few weeks ago, The Montana Standard ran a George Will article to the effect that it is debatable that the U.S. can “do” infrastructure anymore.

Immediately, I thought of four years of single-lane traffic on I-90 through Butte, an “improvement” according to MDOT. It’s dangerous business for drivers, especially merging traffic from on-ramps. And frustrating for all, which leads to dangerous behavior. On most days, the most obvious feature is miles of cones denoting traffic lanes.

This slogging work with re-dos stands in start contrast to Northern Pacific Railroad building the Butte Short Line from Logan to Butte over the Jefferson and Madison rivers and Homestake Pass. The 69-mile project required three bridges and a summit tunnel nearly 1,000 feet long. Several fatalities related to blasting occurred — delayed ignition.

Work began in June 1889. The last spike was driven on March 29, 1890. They had hoped to complete it by January 1! These people were doers. Depots and the terminal building were soon completed. In driving the final spike, Col. Nick O’Brian exclaimed, “She’s going in this time, if the trestle doesn’t come down!”