Ineffective and reactive

Last week, Governor Gianforte thought by showing up at St James Healthcare in Butte, touting the availability of monoclonal antibody treatment, the citizenry of Montana would be fooled into believing that he is actually providing leadership during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Don’t be fooled. While monoclonal antibody treatment is one spoke in the wheel of treatments for patients already infected with Covid, (albeit under FDA emergency approval only), it is a limited, reactive approach. Effective leaders know that proactive public health mitigation measures, such as vaccination, including mandates where needed, and masking, with requirements when needed, are a necessity to slow this runaway freight train of Covid cases.

Consistent messaging about masking and vaccinating for the collective protection to the community is imperative. Other state governors are doing just that. The proof is in the statistics. MT recently ranked first for new Covid cases per 100,000 people. This distinction means Gianforte is getting in F in Covid Management 101.