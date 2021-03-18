Incorrect statistics

First, we should commend the County Health Department for all their great work during these crazy times. However, in Tuesday’s Montana Standard article about COVID-19 within B-SB county, it was reported that “more than half of the population in Butte-Silver Bow eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine — 53.89% — has received at least one vaccination dose.”

This is incorrect. The accurate value is 33.84%. A mistake has been made in interpreting the per capita number of doses administered within the county per 1,000 residents, which is 538.9. This number reflects the number of total doses administered, rather the number of individuals receiving at least one dose.

Currently reported numbers are that a total of 15,399 doses have been administered in the county, with 9,670 individuals receiving (at least) one dose. As the article states, there are an estimated 28,756 county residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Therefore, the percent of county residents receiving at least one dose is 9,670 divided by 28,756, which is 33.84%.

In time such as these, it is vital that the County Health Department, and the Montana Standard, report accurate numbers to the county’s residents.

Eric Berg, Butte

