In the huddle or riding the pine

The Montana Standard printed a letter from Koby Martin (July 29) which endorsed the candidacy of Jesse Mullen, the Democratic candidate in Senate District 39 which includes Deer Lodge, Granite, and portions of Powell and Silver Bow Counties. The letter was titled "Jesse Mullen will fight for the workers".

That type of "fight" rhetoric is common in political circles, but it is a ridiculous claim when made about a liberal Democrat out-numbered two to one in a conservative Legislature. Mr. Democrat is not going to win any "fights" for the workers or people of SD39. There is nothing more useless that a fighter who loses every bout or a soldier who loses every battle.

The Legislature has two responsibilities — craft policies which will create a safe and prosperous society and allocate the State's money to accomplish those goals. How are the people of SD39 better served? In the November election, the voters of SD39 have two options — the Democratic option with their legislator standing on the sidelines, riding the pine, unable to enter the Legislative game, and powerless to change the outcome of the majority's agenda. Or, the Republican option with their legislator on the field, in the huddle, and calling the plays.

Terry Vermeire, the Republican Candidate in SD39, is a common-sense conservative, a retired businessman, and 10-year veteran of the Deer Lodge County Commission.

He has the experience and capacity to actually get something done for the people of SD 39. In the forthcoming 2023 Legislature, Vermeire will get to play the Legislative game; Mullen will be nothing more than a by-stander.

John Fitzpatrick,

Anaconda