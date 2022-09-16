In gratitude

I want to extend our deep appreciation to the many organizations and individuals who made the first year of the Butte | Anaconda Summer Jobs Program successful. This work-based learning program provides students with mentoring, a paid work skills training, and a paid position for the summer. As students explore their career options, they hone employability skills that help them succeed in school, work, post-secondary options, and life. The program strengthens the local workforce by building the pipeline of young employees.

AJAY MT piloted the Summer Jobs Program in Helena in 2019 and we are grateful that we were able to support the program in additional regions this year, including Butte and Anaconda.

Thank you, program committee, especially Headwaters RC&D, Discover Anaconda, and Reach Higher Montana. Thank you also to ACI, Butte Chamber, and Highlands College. You dedicated hours of time and hard work to implement the program!

Thank you to Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, Gianforte Family Foundation, Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools, Opportunity Bank of Montana, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana for providing funding for the program. Thank you, employers, for hosting students and developing these young employees. And thank you, volunteer mentors, for supporting students as they explored their future options and practiced new skills.

The Summer Jobs Program is an example of true community collaboration and its positive impacts.

For more information on the program, visit americanjobs4youth.org/sjp.

We are incredibly grateful for our partners!

Gabrielle Eklund Rowley, Executive Director, American Jobs for America’s Youth Montana (AJAY MT), Helena