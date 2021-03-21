Ignoring voters' wishes

In November 2020, almost 60% of Montana voters said yes to ballot initiative I-190 to have 49.5% of the tax revenue from the sale of marijuana go to conservation, habitat, state parks and trails, and public lands. Since our State Parks alone have a $25 million backlog of maintenance, I thought that was a good use of the revenue.

But today, I read a very brief summary of the legislative plan regarding the tax revenue, and I am astonished! The Legislature, working closely with Governor Gianforte, has said that after the first $6 million goes to drug addiction treatment, 88% of all revenue will go into the general fund. We the voters said only 10% was to go to the general fund.

These drastic changes are in blatant disregard for the will of the people and mean less for protecting the Last Best Place. Representative Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, said projections for tax revenue of $20 million was an underestimation. He believes it will be closer to $50 million. So why are lawmakers reducing how much goes to conservation? Montana’s outdoors are why we all live here. We need to preserve it!

Emma Kardokus, Bozeman

