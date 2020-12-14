Ignoring our suffering

Questions? Having lived in Montana for over thirty years, though not a native, I've seen governors come and go. Some good, some not so good.

In the political world we currently live in, and taking in the state of affairs with Covid-19, and the suffering that in and of itself has impacted the American people, why have our elected officials and government let us down? It's to the point now that should our government continue to ignore the suffering of the people, that as a nation our very way of life, and liberties will be in jeopardy

It's a sad state of affairs that we the people, who live in this wonderful country, are less than pawns to the very people we voted into office. It's unforgivable that, in this great country of ours, the livelihood, and sadly, lives have been lost due in great part to those same elected officials.

Now here in the heyday of hope, some states have taken it upon themselves to come to the aid of their citizens, in the form of direct stimulus checks. Maybe, just maybe those so called representatives in Washington will get their heads out of their bu ... and do their damn job.

Preston Goff, Butte

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0