Ignoring facts
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s new mask rule does nothing and ignores the facts. Furthermore, the statement made by Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier misinterprets the realities of kids with learning disabilities.

Our children’s educational track gets severely disrupted when their peers get sick and classrooms close. Parents of kids, especially those with learning challenges, need their kids in class to continue learning and socializing.

Doing the right thing is often hard and takes courage. I hope our leaders can be a strong as my 7-year-old and mask up and continue on our paths to being productive individuals.

James Walter,Missoula

