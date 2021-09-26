Ignoring 177,778 votes

In the September 22 edition of the Montana Standard, Mr. Skees is quoted as saying “I can’t wait to battle her on the doorsteps to convince Montanans that clean, nuclear power is the future of Montana.” But, the issue at hand is that a referendum gave the citizens of Montana the right to approve or reject any proposed nuclear facility NOT that nuclear power is the future of energy in Montana. Mr. Skees’ HB 273, now law, gave that decision to the Legislature thereby overriding the will of Montanans.

The Montana State Constitution provides for its citizens to express their will through a public referendum. Mr. Skees’ oath of office states that he will “support, protect and defend” the Constitution of the state of Montana. That includes the citizens' right to a public referendum.

Montana Empowering Voters to Approve Proposed Nuclear Facilities Initiative, also known as I-80, passed with 177,778 Montanans voting in favor. Mr. Skees was elected with 5,358 votes. With Republicans continually touting the fact that “the voters have spoken,” it seems a bit hypocritical to ignore those 177,778 votes.

One final fact, both Flathead and Ennis Lakes were mentioned as possible nuclear power plant sites.

W. M. Casolara, Sheridan

