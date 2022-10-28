Ignore unfounded rants, listen to the facts

I read a letter recently ranting about Montana’s Supreme Court, saying its rulings are overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court more than that of any other state and that all of its judges were confirmed under a liberal governor. The first statement was completely unsubstantiated and highly doubtful. The second claim is false and fails to recognize that all the judges are elected. The rant was aimed at blocking the re-election of Justice Ingrid Gustafson, one of the smartest and most impartial Judges on the Court

There is no data I’ve found, and none was offered by the writer, showing that Montana’s Supreme Court’s rulings are overturned more than with other states. If such data exists, let the writer show it to us. Ironically, the most recent case overturned was when Montana’s Supreme Court upheld Montana’s restrictions on corporate campaign expenditures. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it violated the Citizens United decision. It’s rulings like this that enable Gustafson’s opponent, Helena lobbyist James Brown, to funnel out-of-state special interest money into Montana’s elections. Brown by the way has ZERO judicial experience.

Gustafson initially was pointed to the Montana District Court by a Republican Governor. But appointed or not, all Judges eventually have to be elected and thus do reflect the will of the people.

In contrast to the writer’s rant, members of the Montana Bar Association recently gave the Court a 90 percent approval rating.

Ignore unfounded rants, listen to the facts, reelect Judge Ingrid Gustafson in November.

Swep Davis,

Bozeman