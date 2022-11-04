If you want more of the same, vote Tranel

Can anyone actually say that they are better off after two years of unified Democrat control of Washington? We’re staring down a recession, gas is still $4 a gallon, our children are being exposed to unconscionable curricula, and crime and drugs are tearing apart our communities. We’re being governed by leaders who don’t have the best interests of Montana at heart.

If you’re like me and you want to see a real change, then I encourage you to join me in supporting Ryan Zinke for Congress. Unlike Monica — a radical environmental attorney from Missoula who wants to spend your money like there’s an expiration date on it — Ryan will fight for Montanans, just like he has his entire life. He’s an energy expert and will bring statesmanship to a Congress that desperately needs real leaders.

He might have not been your first choice in the primary, but Ryan Zinke is our only choice if we want to turn the direction of our country around.

Payton Fuller,

Bozeman