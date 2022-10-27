If you value freedom and privacy, vote for Jesse Mullen

Jesse Mullen for SD39 will fight to keep reproductive rights protected by the privacy rights enshrined in Montana's Constitution. Jesse Mullen trusts women and their doctors and knows decisions about reproductive health belong only to the women who have to make those choices.

Jesse's daughter chose to have her baby. Jesse wants to make sure that women in Montana continue to keep the basic human right to make decisions over their own bodies like his daughter did. Jesse knows the choice to have a child is a choice, the same as the choice not to become a parent, or the choice to save a life.

Like all Montanans Jesse values freedom, liberty, and family and that means he will fight for women and vote to protect their privacy and reproductive rights. Jesse Mullen knows women must retain their right to make decisions about their own health and bodies and the right to pursue life, liberty and happiness.

If you value freedom, privacy and liberty, vote for Jesse Mullen for SD39 on Nov. 8.

Rep. Jessica Karjala, HD 48,

Florence (recently from Billings)