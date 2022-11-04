If you think voting GOP will save the USA, think again

If you think voting GOP will save the US, think again

If you think voting GOP will fix the economy, think again!

If you think voting GOP will stop inflation, think again!

If you think voting GOP will help middle American, think again!

If you think voting GOP will uphold your God given rights, think again!

If you think voting GOP will assure that every eligible person is allowed to vote, think again!

If you think voting GOP will support women’s issues, think again!

If you think voting GOP will stop mass murders in schools and public places, think again!

If you think voting GOP will support Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Social services, child services, public health services, mental health services, any programs that support low and middle income citizens, think again!

If you think voting GOP will decrease the crime rate, think again!

If you think voting GOP will reduce gasoline prices, think again!

If you think voting GOP will reduce pharmacy costs, think again!

Voting GOP means more tax cuts for the rich, gouging profits for big companies, fewer public services, cuts in Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid, more voter/voting restriction, more assault on women’s issues, more religion based politics/laws, more corruption of our democracy, more mass murders, more human violence with guns, more fear, trepidation, and division among our citizens, more hate crimes, more divisive political rhetoric and lies to gain power.

Big businesses and oil companies raked in record profits over the past few epidemic years to the tune of around 57% more.

Could it be that record profits are the root cause of increases in prices and inflation? Dah! Certainly!

Could it be record profits is the root cause with issues for the economy? Exactly!

Could it be that increased costs and inflation leads to more crime in the streets? Likely!

Could it be that disenfranchising our citizens, politicians lying to gain power, less and less financial security, leads to a highly stress population, with more crime and unrest?

It doesn’t take a genius or a study to see it clearly.

Frank Boroni,

Butte