Ideology trumping decency

I don’t often agree with Matt Rosendale, even though I’m a fallen away Republican who had to abandon ship when the party signed up with Commodore Trump.

Nevertheless, just as a blind pig finds an acorn once in a while, Matt has hit upon an epiphany I used to think he was incapable of experiencing.

Imagine: Matt has decided that the future of the House Republican Party lies not with the current front-runner, Kevin McCarthy, but with some nebulous, as yet unnamed, combination of Metternich and Hulk Hogan.

He may balk at my suggestion, but the ideal nominee for Speaker should have some semblance of integrity and dedication to Constitutional principles.

May I suggest Lynn Cheney, a dyed in the wool conservative who espouses every dot and tittle of Matt’s agenda?

Unfortunately, Matt seems to subscribe to the hoax, against all credible evidence to the contrary, that a political dilettante can lose an eminently fair election, cry foul without any credible proof, and demand to be reinstated as President. Whatever happened to the Congressional Oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies- foreign and domestic ?

Trump just opined that the Constitution could be “eliminated” if it could assure his return to power.

Has Matt decisively renounced that insanity? Not so far.

Additionally, I sincerely hope that whoever ascends to the role of Speaker will allow Matt a do over vote on denying Congressional gold medals to those Capitol policemen who, at risk of their very lives, kept Matt safe from the insurrectionist mob that attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Those awards were distributed this afternoon.

Matt was one of the handful of Representatives who voted against that honor.

When ideology trumps decency, we are diminished as a country.

Michael Duffy,

Butte